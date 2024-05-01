Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $44.14, but opened at $45.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 238,518 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,523,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.