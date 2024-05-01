SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Stock Price Up 11.2%

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 15,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 230,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

SolarMax Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

