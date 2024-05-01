SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,459,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,250,198 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $32.16.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.
