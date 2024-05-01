SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,734,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

