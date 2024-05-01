SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

KRE stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.