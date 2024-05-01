SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

