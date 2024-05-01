Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.