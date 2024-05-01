State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,603 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

