State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,622 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

