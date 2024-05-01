State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.9 %

CRUS stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

