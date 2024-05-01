State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Premier worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Premier by 53.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

