State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,420,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,945,000 after buying an additional 135,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 2.2 %

AVT stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

