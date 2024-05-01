State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,997 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,942.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

