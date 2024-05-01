State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 14,641 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

