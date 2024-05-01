State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,492 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.1 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $104.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

