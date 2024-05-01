State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 54,356 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

