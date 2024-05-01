State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 57,870 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Extreme Networks worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 83,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

