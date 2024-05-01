State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

