State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.63 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 37.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 559,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.