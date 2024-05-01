State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

