State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.70 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Cannae worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 22.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Cannae by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cannae by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.99.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

