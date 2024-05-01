State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.72 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 518,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 332,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $9,183,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,822. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

