State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.72 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

