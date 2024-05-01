State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Privia Health Group worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

