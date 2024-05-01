State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.55% of Resources Connection worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.