State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 154,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $273.79 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.12.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

