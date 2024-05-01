State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,223 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 418.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

