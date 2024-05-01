State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 18,400 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,209,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after buying an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $5,347,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 228,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

PD stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

