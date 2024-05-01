State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 23,997 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Transocean by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,306 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

