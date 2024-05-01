State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

