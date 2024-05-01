State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,465 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

