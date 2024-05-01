State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,304 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,047 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of InMode worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of InMode by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,080,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

