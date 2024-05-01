State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,886 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

