State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,983 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Insperity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

