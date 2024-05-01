State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,162 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,250. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

