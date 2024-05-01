State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,513 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.