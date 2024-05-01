Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 134,924 shares during the period.

SNCY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

