Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98. 1,750,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,938,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

