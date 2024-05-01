Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $857.44

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $857.44, but opened at $839.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $842.52, with a volume of 963,804 shares traded.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $970.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

