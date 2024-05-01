Susan E. Krohne Sells 9,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MHO stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

