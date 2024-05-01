Sylvie Lachance Purchases 9,500 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) Director Sylvie Lachance purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,115.00.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$271.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.15 to C$3.05 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

