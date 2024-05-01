T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.99

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHPGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,488,000. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 71,926 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.