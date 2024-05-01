T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.99

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,488,000. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 71,926 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

