TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.64.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.