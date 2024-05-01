TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.50.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.