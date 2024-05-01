Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Temenos has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $103.63.

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.8044 dividend. This is an increase from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

