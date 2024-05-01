Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,668,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 102,447,133 shares.The stock last traded at $188.41 and had previously closed at $168.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tesla

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.