Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPL opened at $575.85 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $422.07 and a one year high of $666.67. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.38 and a 200-day moving average of $545.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 558 shares of company stock valued at $298,643 in the last 90 days. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

