TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $172.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $130.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. TFI International has a 12-month low of $102.94 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.