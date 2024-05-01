The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $665,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.78.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

