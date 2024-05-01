The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Kroger were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Kroger by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kroger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

